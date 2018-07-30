Want up-to-the-
July 30, 2018
July 30, 2018
י"ח אב תשע"ח
י"ח אב תשע"ח
Above and Beyond the Call of Duty
Above and Beyond the Call of Duty
י"ח אב תשע"ח
An NYPD police officer assisted a man with a flat tire Monday on the Manhattan Bridge. The officer went above and beyond the call of duty, even getting down on the ground to help the man change the tire. The officer told the man, “You know why I got down to help you? Because when I once got stuck in the snow, only the Jews stopped to help me. I made a promise that I would always help you guys.”
