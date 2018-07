Monday, July 30, 2018 at 1:42 pm |

Six people sustained light injuries when an Austrian Airlines plane en route from Vienna to Tel Aviv hit an air pocket Monday.

The crew decided to continue on to Tel Aviv, and asked the control tower at Ben Gurion Airport to give it priority landing. Emergency medical personnel were waiting on the tarmac when the plane landed. The injured – four passengers and two flight attendants – were treated at the airport and released.