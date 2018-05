Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 10:40 am |

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on six Iranians and three Iran-based entities, including Tehran’s Evin Prison.

The sanctions, announced by the U.S. Treasury on its website, also targeted the group Ansar-e Hezbollah and the Hanista Programming Group.