Regional Briefs – May 30, 2018

Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 7:03 pm |

Escaped Boa Constrictor Found Under Owner’s Sink

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – It was a happy ending to a frightening few hours. An owner who reported his 6-foot-long boa constrictor on the loose near a school said Wednesday that it was found under his kitchen sink, The Associated Press reported. Boas kill by squeezing prey to death but are docile as pets.

Man Who Broke Arm Jogging on GW Bridge Sues Port Authority

NEW YORK – A man who was clipped by a cyclist while running on the George Washington Bridge filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Port Authority, alleging there’s not enough space for cyclists and pedestrians, the Daily News reported. Dennis O’Donnell said that a year later he doesn’t have full arm use.

Mastermind of 1981 Brinks Heist Denied Parole Again

NEW YORK – A panel has again denied parole to Mutulu Shakur, mastermind of the 1981 Brinks heist that resulted in the killings of three law enforcement agents, The Associated Press reported. Shakur, 67, who’s serving 60 years, lead the Black Liberation Army.

Dead Whale Off Fire Island May Have Been Hit by Boat

FIRE ISLAND, N.Y. – Marine experts say a 33-foot-long humpback whale that washed up on Fire Island Sunday appears to have been hit by a boat, The Associated Press reported. The female whale’s body was heavily decomposed and had evidence of injuries consistent with being struck by a boat.

27 Rabbits Found Abandoned at Train Station

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. – Someone dumped 27 rabbits at a Long Island train station on Sunday and Suffolk County is offering a $3,500 reward for info, The Associated Press reported. The bunnies don’t have the skills to live in the wild.

Jersey Shore Town Approves Ban on Plastic Straws, Bags

MONMOUTH BEACH, N.J. – A plastic bag ban goes into effect Friday in Monmouth Beach, a week after the town council voted unanimously on it, The Associated Press reported. All single-use plastic bags, straws and food containers, and takeout Styrofoam boxes, are prohibited, with fines of up to $2,400.