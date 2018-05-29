Terrorists’ Rocket Knock Out Gaza Power Plant

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 2:29 pm |

Smoke rises after Israel carried out an airstrike over Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, Tuesday. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

A rocket fired at Israel by terrorists in Gaza missed its target and hit a power plant instead, further crippling the supply of electricity to the Hamas-run enclave, according to media reports on Tuesday.

Due to the damage to the facilities, three lines supplying electricity to the southern Gaza Strip were disrupted.

The electricity company said it would take several days to repair the equipment in order to restore normal service.

Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz instructed the Israel Electricity Company (IEC) not to endanger its employees and repair the problem only after the attacks on Israel stop.

Meanwhile, two of the three Israeli soldiers injured by shrapnel from a mortar attack near the Gaza border have been released from Beersheba’s Soroka Medical Center, a hospital spokesperson said.

The third soldier, who sustained more serious wounds, classified as moderate, remains hospitalized.