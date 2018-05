YERUSHALAYIM -

The Israeli Air Force carried out a strike on a Hezbollah position in Lebanon, killing a commander and others, according to Sky’s Arabic-language channel on Tuesday.

There was no Israeli comment on the report.

The incident reportedly occurred overnight Monday near the Syrian town of Al-Qusayr in the Homs district, close to the Lebanese border.

It cited sources saying the Israeli planes razed a coordination center for operations and set fire to various places.