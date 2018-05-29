Community

Photos From the Belzer Wedding in Yerushalayim

The Belzer Rebbe, shlita, at the wedding of his grandson, the son of Harav Aharon Mordechai Rokeach, to the daughter of Harav Avrohom Y. Sharf, Tuesday in Yerushalayim. (JDN/Shuki Lerer)
