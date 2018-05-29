Want up-to-the-
May 29, 2018
May 29, 2018
ט"ו סיון תשע"ח
ט"ו סיון תשע"ח
Photos From the Belzer Wedding in Yerushalayim
Photos From the Belzer Wedding in Yerushalayim
ט"ו סיון תשע"ח
ט"ו סיון תשע"ח
The Belzer Rebbe,
shlita
, at the wedding of his grandson, the son of Harav Aharon Mordechai Rokeach, to the daughter of Harav Avrohom Y. Sharf, Tuesday in Yerushalayim. (JDN/Shuki Lerer)
(JDN/Shuki Lerer)
(JDN/Shuki Lerer)
(JDN/Shuki Lerer)
