Business Briefs – May 29, 2018

Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 7:38 pm |

Hacker Sentenced To 5 Years For Major Yahoo Security Breach

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Canadian computer hacker has been sentenced to five years in prison in connection with a massive security breach at Yahoo that federal agents say was directed by Russian government spies. The 23-year-old was also fined $250,000 during sentencing Tuesday. He acknowledged hacking thousands of email accounts for pay and prosecutors allege a Russian spy agency was one of his clients. Baratov said his work for the Russian spy agency was unwitting.

2nd Powered Test Flight For Virgin Galactic Spaceship

MOJAVE, Calif. (AP) — Virgin Galactic has conducted the second rocket-powered test flight of its tourism spaceship in the skies over California. The company says VSS Unity fired its rocket motor for 31 seconds and climbed to an altitude of 114,500 feet Tuesday, then glided to a landing at Mojave Air and Space Port. Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson was on hand to greet pilots Dave Mackay and Mark “Forger” Stucky. Unity’s first powered flight was on April 5.

Canada To Buy Major Pipeline To Ensure It Gets Built

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s federal government says it will buy an oil pipeline to the Pacific coast to ensure it gets built. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government plans to spend $4.5 billion Canadian (US$3.4 billion) to buy the controversial Trans Mountain pipeline.

Tronc Buys Virginian-Pilot From Landmark For $34 Million

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The Chicago-based media company Tronc Inc. says it has acquired all of The Virginian-Pilot Media Companies, which publishes Virginia’s largest daily newspaper, for $34 million in cash. Tronc, the successor company to Tribune Publishing, said Tuesday that the acquisition from Landmark Media Enterprises includes The Virginian-Pilot newspaper, PilotOnline.com, and Pilot Targeted Media.