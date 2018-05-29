Arabs Who Entered Home in Har Bracha Neutralized, Arrested

YERUSHALAYIM -

IDF soldiers on Tuesday morning arrested an Arab who had entered a house in the Shomron town of Har Bracha overnight Monday. The Arab was one of two who had breached the town’s security fence and entered the house, which was empty. One of the Arabs was shot by security officials as he tried to escape when security forces entered the house. The second one got away, and was arrested Tuesday morning.

Commenting on the incident, Shomron Council head Yossi Dagan said that “the security officials in Har Bracha worked tirelessly and in an excellent manner. Lives were saved in our communities this night, but things could have turned out much differently. The residents of Shomron are strong, we will not surrender to our enemies. We will continue with our daily schedules and continue building the land.”

Overnight Monday, security officials said they arrested 11 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.