Trump to Mark Memorial Day With Arlington Cemetery Visit

President Donald Trump is marking his second Memorial Day as commander in chief with a planned visit to Arlington National Cemetery and a salute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
He’s set to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Monday and then is expected to speak at a ceremony at the grounds across the Potomac River from the nation’s capital.
Before the late-morning activities at Arlington, Trump said in a tweet that “those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today.”