Regional Briefs – May 28, 2018

Monday, May 28, 2018 at 7:24 pm |

Child, 6, Survives Fall From 2nd-Story Window

JERSEY CITY – A 6-year-old child survived falling from a second-floor window Saturday, the Jersey Journal reported. New Jersey law doesn’t require window guards. At least eight children have fallen from windows in Hudson County since 2008, including one fatality.

Thief Makes Off With 18-Ton Excavator

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. – Police are looking for the thief who stole an 18-ton construction excavator sometime between April 20 and May 5, The Associated Press reported. The big yellow Caterpillar machine with its clawed basket used to dig out dirt is worth $100,000. There’s a $5,000 reward for information.

Bizarre Graffiti Found Scrawled on NYC Ed Building

NEW YORK – Vandals defaced the lower Manhattan headquarters of the city’s Department of Education with bizarre graffiti, The Associated Press reported. The historic Tweed Courthouse had messages such as “Unconstitutional Murder Lower Economic Education Feudal Class” and “Human Rights ERA Plato Wilfred Socrates.”

Newark Has Its First Schools Chief in 22 Years

NEWARK – New Jersey’s largest city picked its own schools chief for the first time in 22 years, The Associated Press reported. The Newark Board of Education unanimously chose longtime district administrator Roger Leon after regaining control of its schools from the state.

Bear Wanders Through NJ Towns, Snacks on Bird Feeder

WALDWICK, N.J. – A bear that wandered through several northern New Jersey towns before entering a Ridgewood resident’s bird feeder for a snack was contained by police on Thursday, The Record reported. The 160-pound bruin was tranquilized after found resting in a tree.