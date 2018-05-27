Regional Briefs – May 27, 2018

Sunday, May 27, 2018 at 6:52 pm |

‘Women’s Equality’ Party Endorses Cuomo Over Nixon

NEW YORK – The Women’s Equality Party, a group created by Gov. Andrew Cuomo for the 2014 election, said Friday they are endorsing Cuomo over Cynthia Nixon, who would be New York’s first female Democrat nominee. Nixon said she is sending flowers to Cuomo for his “groundbreaking achievement.”

NYC Marks 5th Anniversary of Citi Bike

NEW YORK – Happy anniversary to the blue bicycles! New York City on Sunday marked the fifth anniversary of Citi Bike, The Associated Press reported. The program has 12,000 bicycles and 750 stations in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens. Ridership is at 17 million.

White Powder Sent to Lawyer Who Ranted Against Spanish

NEW YORK – White powder was mailed Thursday to the former office of a Manhattan lawyer whose rant against speaking Spanish in a deli aroused outrage by some, The Associated Press reported. Two people at Aaron Schlossberg’s work were exposed to the substance, which turned out to be harmless.

Water Pipe Break Floods Some West Side Streets

NEW YORK – A burst pipe Saturday morning sent water coursing through streets on Manhattan’s West Side, WABC reported. Workers ultimately shut off the water flow and firefighters searched nearby basements for damages. One person was hospitalized after slipping on stairs at a high school.

Murphy Radio Show Cancelled Due to Format Dispute

TRENTON – Gov. Phil Murphy abruptly canceled his monthly radio show Thursday after a format dispute, The Associated Press reported. WNYC wanted to question Murphy about school funding on “Ask the Governor”; Murphy wants to focus solely on callers’ questions.