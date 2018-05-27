Levayah Set for Mother of Finance Minister Kahlon

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, May 27, 2018 at 2:31 am |

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)

Mrs. Misa Kahlon, a”h, the mother of Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, was niftar on Motzoei Shabbos. The levayah will be held Sunday, with Mrs. Kahlon to be interred next to her husband, Yehuda. She was an active member of her community in Chadera for many years, and was to be honored by the city, but was unable to attend the ceremony due to health problems.

Neighbors said that for decades she was an “adoptive mother” for many of the poor children in her neighborhood, providing them with meals and a warm home. She also volunteered in community centers, and in centers for soldiers. About her son, Moshe, neighbors told Walla News that “she believed that her son would one day be prime minister.”

Misa Kahlon “did not know how to read and write, but she raised seven children on one salary. She was a woman with values, who believed in education,” Walla News quoted Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon as saying. “I am the least worthy member of the family. My father, z”l, worked very hard but my mother managed the household, providing guidance for the seven of us – five boys and two girls.”

Besides volunteering in the community, Misa Kahlon was also politically active. In fact, a law in her name was passed by the Knesset in 2016, to keep the Givat Olga branch of Bank Hapoalim open. The law was later expanded to prevent the closure of bank branches in smaller towns where residents would have to travel excessively in order to do their banking.