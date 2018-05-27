BD”E: Rebbetzin Pesiah Weiss, A”h

Sunday, May 27, 2018 at 9:16 am |

Rebbetzin Pesiah Weiss, a”h, eishes chaver of, ybl”c, Hagaon Harav Osher Weiss, shlita, Rav of Darkei Torah in Yerushalayim and noted posek, passed away Sunday in America, at the age of 61.

Rebbetzin Weiss had been in America for the last while with, lhbch”l, her husband and son. Overnight her condition took a drastic turn for the worse and she passed away Sunday morning. The levayah will come to Eretz Yisrael, where she is to be buried in Yerushalayim.

Born in 5717/1957, the Rebbetzin devoted her life to Torah, enabling her husband to learn unhindered. She was also known for her many acts of chessed. Her parents were Harav Yisrael Aryeh Zalmanowitz, zt”l, Rav of Akko and Rebbetzin Leah, a”h,

Rebbetzin Weiss is survived by, ybl”c, her esteemed husband, son, five daughters, and many grandchildren.

Yehi zichrah baruch.