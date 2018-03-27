White House: No Decision on Trump Trip for Embassy Opening

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 3:49 pm |

President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Officials in Yerushalayim have received messages indicating that U.S. President Donald Trump will not arrive for the opening of the embassy in Yerushalayim in May, according to a Hadashot report on Tuesday evening.

Scheduling conflicts were blamed, and officials were checking the possibility of postponing the embassy ceremony to allow the president to attend at a later date, possibly in July, according to the report.

However, the White House told the station in response that no decision has been made yet on whether the president will or will not attend in May.

When invited recently by Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to attend, Pres. Trump did not commit himself, and the White House has responded to queries and reports on it in the same way as it did on Tuesday.