Transportation for Late-Homecoming Yeshivah Students Renewed

ALBANY -

Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 7:00 pm |

A program that began five years ago to give students who come home after 4 p.m. free door-to-door transportation was renewed in this year’s New York state budget, state Sen. Simcha Felder and Assemblywoman Helene Weinstein announced in a press release Monday.

In its first year, the program provided free busing to 7,500 students. Today, over 22,000 Brooklyn kids arrive home safely every evening.

“People thought it would never happen,” said Felder, a Brooklyn Democrat, “but we won a landmark victory that year and every year since. We succeed in defying expectations because we care about children’s safety and making life easier for families.”

“For far too many years, children were denied safe and free transportation because of their late dismissals,” said Weinstein, also a Brooklyn Democrat. “Through our efforts, myself and Senator Felder, have been able to include and expand the coverage of this vital program for children at even more schools, and continue to remove a significant financial burden off of parents working hard to provide for their families.”