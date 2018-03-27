Security Alert in Southern Israel Over Possible Penetration

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 3:56 am |

The robot operated by a police sapper to neutralize the grenades.

Israeli security forces in southern Israel were on high alert Tuesday morning after finding evidence that Gaza Arabs may have successfully snuck into Israel. Patrols were deployed on main and side roads in the area around the Gaza border, and checkpoints have been set up in some areas. Security forces stressed that residents should keep to their normal schedules and activities, and that it was not yet clear if anyone had actually gotten over the border fence, or if they had, what their intentions were. Security forces later announced that they had arrested three Gaza Arabs on the Israeli side of the border. The three were carrying knives and hand grenades, police said.

An Arab from Yerushalayim was arrested early Tuesday when police stopped his vehicle and discovered several weapons in the vehicle. Among the weapons was an Uzi submachine gun, which the Arab was not authorized to be carrying. He was arrested and the weapons were confiscated.

Overnight Monday, security officials said they arrested 14 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.