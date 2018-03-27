Satellite Images Reveal Show of Force by Chinese Navy in South China Sea

HANOI/HONG KONG (Reuters) -

Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 6:34 am |

Satellite photo shows Chinese ships in South China Sea south of Hainan, China. (Planet Labs/Handout via REUTERS)

Dozens of Chinese naval vessels are exercising this week with an aircraft carrier in a large show of force off Hainan island in the South China Sea, satellite images obtained by Reuters show.

The images, provided by Planet Labs Inc, confirm a Chinese carrier group has entered the vital trade waterway as part of what the Chinese navy earlier described as combat drills that were part of routine annual exercises.

The photos, taken on Monday, show what appear to be at least 40 ships and submarines flanking the carrier Liaoning in what some analysts described as an unusually large display of the Chinese military’s growing naval might.

Sailing in a line formation more suited to visual propaganda than hard military maneuvers, the flotilla was headed by what appeared to be submarines, with aircraft above.

Jeffrey Lewis, a security expert at the California-based based Middlebury Institute of Strategic Studies, said the images showed the first confirmation that the carrier was joining the drills.

“It’s an incredible picture,” he said. “That’s the big news to me. Confirmation that, yes, the carrier participated in the exercise.”

Chinese naval and coast guard forces have expanded rapidly in recent years and now patrol the vast swaths of the South China Sea, but little is known about their combat readiness and co-ordination.

As well as Vietnam, China’s claims in the South China Sea are disputed by the Philippines, Malaysia and Brunei, while Taiwan also has claims.

The exercises come amid fresh signs of tension in the resource-rich waterway, with Vietnam recently halting oil exploration off its coast by Spanish firm Repsol under pressure from Beijing.

Beijing also objected to a so-called freedom of navigation patrol by a U.S. warship last week close to one of its artificial islands in the Spratlys archipelago further south.