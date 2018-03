Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 3:28 pm |

The label on Gefen’s pitted manzanilla olives in a glass jar says “Kosher L’Pesach” in Hebrew, and “Not for Passover Use” in English. The olives are in fact NOT kosher for Pesach, the company has confirmed to Hamodia.

None of Gefen’s olives in glass jars are kosher for Pesach, but the company does have olives in cans that are kosher for Pesach.