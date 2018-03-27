Netanyahu Briefly in Hospital for Fever and Cough

Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 3:57 pm |

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu at the weekly cabinet meeting at the PM’s office, Sunday. (Marc Israel Sellem/Pool)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu was at Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Yerushalayim Tuesday night, to undergo a series of tests for a high fever and cough, the hospital spokesperson said in a statement. Netanyahu was accompanied by his personal physician, Dr. Tzvi Berkowitz, and underwent exams by hospital doctors as well.

The tests showed that Netanyahu has a slight upper-respiratory viral infection.

The doctors prescribed medications and recommended that the prime minister get some rest.

Late Tuesday night, Netanyahu tweeted that he was on his way home. He thanked everyone for their concern, and said that he’ll be fine after “a little rest and hot soup.”