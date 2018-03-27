Israeli Woman Critically Injured in Plane Emergency at Budapest Airport

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 3:22 pm |

An Israeli woman was described as fighting for her life after suffering multiple injuries in a mishap during the emergency evacuation of a passenger jet at Ferenc Liszt International Airport in Budapest, The Times of Israel reported on Tuesday night.

Dikla Abitbul, 38, a mother of two from the Israeli city of Lod, was on a five-day vacation in Hungary organized by her work. She sustained injuries to her head and other parts of her body after falling out of the doorway of the plane during a chaotic evacuation when passengers rushed to the exits as smoke entered the cabin.

Abitbul’s mother, Riki Sapirin, said her daughter was sedated and on respiration after having undergone surgery at a hospital in Budapest. Besides head injuries, Abitbul has broken ribs and arms.

The incident occurred as the plane was taxiing before takeoff for the flight to Tel Aviv. An airport towing tug emitted thick smoke that was sucked into the cabin by the plane’s air-conditioning system. Although the pilot repeatedly tried to calm passengers, informing them that the smoke was coming from outside and there was no danger, he apparently was not able to prevent some people from panicking.