Arabs Try to Slip Anti-Israel Resolution Through UNESCO

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 1:53 pm |

Several Arab states have submitted a draft resolution to UNESCO that again seeks to negate Israeli control of the holy sites in Yerushalayim’s Old City, prompting the immediate opposition of the Israeli envoy, Arutz Sheva reported on Tuesday.

The text of the resolution is deceptively bland, making reference to the U.N. General Assembly and Security Council resolutions which have in the past attacked the Israeli administration of the sites, but devoid of the usual offensive rhetoric and false claims. The Arab states even included an acknowledgment of the sanctity of Yerushalayim to all religions in an attempt to give it the appearance of impartiality.

However, Israeli envoy Carmel Shama Hacohen said that “Israel cannot agree to the proposal because it is a package of all the elements we fought against in a miniature package wrapped in a misleading cover. This is an attempt to persuade us to swallow a small poison pill in the shape of a well-wrapped candy, instead of a bucket of poison from previous times that was different in size and that smells very bad from false, offensive and inflammatory expressions.

“The wording does not include false and offensive details as in the past, but in fact it contains references to all the decisions of the past, including those that the Arabs have already withdrawn from, such as the Islamization of the Western Wall and the Temple Mount through the back door. It is trying to drag countries that voted against this in the past to change the way they vote,” he stated.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry has begun working to prevent the proposal from being brought to a vote in the coming days.