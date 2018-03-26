Regional Briefs – March 26, 2018

Monday, March 26, 2018 at 6:47 pm |

Pioneer in Children’s Chemotherapy Field Dies

SCARSDALE, N.Y. – Dr. James F. Holland, a pioneer in the field of chemotherapy for childhood leukemia, died at the age of 92, The Associated Press reported. In 1953, Holland’s clinical trial was instrumental in attaining the current 80 percent survival rate for acute leukemia, once thought of as incurable.

EMT Steals From Patient During Ambulance Ride

HILLSIDE, N.J. – An EMT was arrested Friday for stealing two blank checks from a woman as she was being driven home from a hospital, signing and depositing them, The Associated Press reported. Eric Fernandez, 32, worked for a private ambulance company.

Ex-Judge Spared Prison Term In Ticket-Fixing Scheme

FREEHOLD, N.J. – A former judge who falsified 4,000 tickets was spared prison but must participate in a pretrial program, The Associated Press reported. In an unusual case, Richard Thompson, 62, did not keep the $500,000 himself but funneled it to the nine Monmouth County towns he served.

95-Year-Old Driver Killed In Head-on Crash

TOMS RIVER, N.J. – A 95-year-old man died tragically on Sunday afternoon when his car crashed head-on into another vehicle as he was driving on Route 9, The Associated Press reported. Raymond Gillick lived in Lakewood.

Man Gets 5 Years for Tossing Brick on Long Island Parkway

MINEOLA, N.Y. – A man was sentenced Monday to five years in prison for throwing bricks from an overpass, hitting a driver in the eye and causing permanent damage, The Associated Press reported. Jacob Palant, 21, is the second defendant to be sentenced; Andrew Denton received 10 years.