Pelosi Leads Democratic Delegation on Visit to Jordan, Israel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, March 26, 2018 at 5:22 pm |

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi arrived in Israel on Monday at the head of a delegation of Congressional Democrats, after a visit to neighboring Jordan over the weekend.

Pelosi’s office said the focus of the trip would be “global and regional security and cooperation.”

“There is no greater political accomplishment in the 20th century than the establishment of the State of Israel,” she said in a statement.

“Our delegation is pleased to be able to extend the congratulations of the American people to the people of Israel as we celebrate the 70th anniversary of Jewish state this spring,” the California Democrat added.

The delegation includes representatives Adam Schiff and Jimmy Panetta of California, Rosa DeLauro and Jim Himes of Connecticut, Jan Schakowsky of Illinois, Henry Cueller of Texas, Hakeem Jeffries of New York, Katherine Clark of Massachusetts, Donald McEachin of Virginia and Jamie Raskin of Maryland.

Regarding Jordan, Pelosi said the visit comes at a “vital time in the U.S. relationship with this key ally.”

“We anticipate productive meetings on how our two nations and people can work together to strengthen our economic and security relationships,” she said. “Members are particularly interested in reviewing the Syrian refugee and humanitarian challenges as well as addressing other critical challenges facing the region.”