Murphy Wants $2.1 M to Help Illegals With Legal Aid

TRENTON (AP) -

Monday, March 26, 2018 at 6:46 pm |

Illegal immigrants facing deportation in New Jersey could get access to legal aid under a $2.1 million plan in Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s proposed budget.

Murphy’s proposal, outlined in documents supporting his first budget address to the Legislature, falls under the heading “Ensuring Social Justice,” but includes scant details.

Republicans question whether prioritizing those in the country illegally makes sense.

“Who do you serve first if you’re making a choice? We have a finite amount of tax dollars. You have to make a choice,” said Republican state Sen. Declan O’Scanlon.

Just how many immigrants the $2.1 million could help is unclear. The state has about 500,000 illegal immigrants. The feds operates three detention centers in the state, which together have a maximum capacity of 1,700.