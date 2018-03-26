IDF Hits Back in Gaza After Planes Fired At

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, March 26, 2018 at 3:57 am |

A barbed wire fence on Zikim beach, near the border with the northern Gaza Strip. (Corinna Kern/Flash90)

Israeli forces hit two Hamas terror targets in Gaza overnight Sunday, in response to gunfire aimed at Israeli planes that were flying over Gaza earlier Sunday. The gunfire caused the Red Alert early warning system to sound. The IDF reiterated that it continued to hold Hamas responsible for all security incidents in Gaza.

In a wide-ranging sweep overnight Sunday, security officials said they arrested 43 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.

IDF soldiers overnight Sunday seized weapons that were to be used in terror attacks. Soldiers, working with police, discovered a cache of weapons in several villages in the Binyamin region and seized hand guns, components for the assembly of rifles, ammunition, commando knives, and more. Several suspects were arrested and the cache confiscated. In a statement, police said that such weapons were often used in terror attacks, and that security forces were determined to seize all weapons that were being held illegally by all people, in order to better protect all Israelis and residents of Palestinian Authority-controlled areas, who are also under threat by terrorists and criminals.