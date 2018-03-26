Holocaust Memorial Again Defaced With Anti-Semitic Graffiti

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) -

Monday, March 26, 2018 at 6:37 pm |

A Lakewood shul’s Holocaust memorial was vandalized Shabbos morning for the second time in less than a year.

Someone spray-painted several anti-Semitic words and phrases — some misspelled — on the memorial at Congregation Sons of Israel. Similar graffiti was also found on the shul, while a swastika was spray-painted on a pickup truck parked outside the building.

The vandalism was reported around 11:45 a.m. and apparently occurred sometime during the previous evening. A similar act occurred at the site last July, when vandals posted a banner containing an anti-Jewish slur on the Holocaust memorial.

The graffiti that cropped up over the weekend was removed, but the investigation continues. People with information are asked to contact Lakewood Police Detective Michael Cavallo at 732-363-0200, ext. 5317.