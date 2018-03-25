Spacecom Couldn’t Wait for IAI, Opts for Loral

YERUSHALAYIM -

Israel’s Spacecom Satellite Communications said on Sunday that it will purchase its new satellite Amos 8 from the U.S. company Loral Space & Communications, in what Globes characterized as a “snub” of longterm partner Israel Aerospace Industries.

Spacecom CEO David Pollak explained that Loral won out over IAI because the latter’s price was too high and the timetable offered might not allow replacement of Amos 7 to be accomplished on time.

IAI has produced four satellites for Spacecom for a total of 2 billion shekels.

Spacecom announced signing of an agreement which commits Loral to deliver the satellite 27 months after payment of a deposit by Spacecom. Loral will also provide support services for the launch and operation of the satellite during the lifetime of its orbit. Spacecom will pay $112 million.

The new satellite will follow Amos 7 in providing communications services to the Middle East, Europe and Africa for at least 15 years, according to the terms agreed.