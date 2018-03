MOSCOW (AP) -

Sunday, March 25, 2018 at 5:46 pm |

The fire at the mall in Kemerovo, Sunday, (Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations photo via AP)

A devastating fire at a shopping center in a Siberian city killed 37 people, injured 43, and left 69 missing Sunday, Russian state news agency Tass reported. Forty of the missing are children.

The fire started on the top floor of the four-story Winter Cherry mall in Kemerovo and consumed an area of about 16,150 square feet.

There has been no immediate information on the cause of the fire at the mall, which is about 1,900 miles east of Moscow.