Sunday, March 25, 2018 at 12:35 pm |

Ohr Yosef Novardok Yeshiva in France recently suffered a major fire. No one was hurt, Baruch Hashem, but the yeshiva building and the building that was home to more than 100 avreichim and their families, were completely destroyed.

The families are left without any possessions, just one week before Pesach.

A Chessed Fund page has been set up at https://thechesedfund.com/cause/ohr-yosef-novardok-yeshiva-emergency-fund