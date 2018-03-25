IDF Strikes Back at Gaza After Attempted Arson

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, March 25, 2018 at 6:28 am |

Hamas terrorists attend a military drill in preparation for any confrontation with Israel, in the southern Gaza Strip, Sunday. (Reuters/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa)

IDF forces hit targets in Gaza Motzoei Shabbos after four Arabs attempted to set fire to army equipment used to reinforce the Gaza border fence. Israeli fighter planes blasted several Hamas targets in Gaza, in response to the attempted attack earlier Shabbos and to the recent increase in tension at the Gaza border.

Four Gaza Arabs snuck into Israel on Shabbos morning, intending to cause damage to engineering equipment used by the IDF to construct defenses against Gaza terror tunnels. The four started a fire next to tractors and other equipment used in the construction. IDF forces put out the fire, and the Arabs ran away. Soldiers discovered various weapons, including knives, at the site where the fire was started.

The IDF said that it took the incident “very seriously,” and that it would respond “to all attempts to damage security infrastructure and the Gaza border fence, as well as any attempts to violate Israeli sovereignty, above the ground or below.” The IDF reiterated that it continued to hold Hamas responsible for all security incidents in Gaza.

Overnight Motzoei Shabbos, security officials said they arrested nine wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.