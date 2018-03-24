Gaza Arabs Attempt to Vandalize IDF Equipment at Border Fence

YERUSHALAYIM -

Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 8:35 pm |

Construction work can be seen on the Israeli side of the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, March 18. (Reuters/Amir Cohen)

Four Gaza Arabs snuck into Israel on Shabbos morning, intending to cause damage to engineering equipment used by the IDF to construct defenses against Gaza terror tunnels. The four started a fire next to tractors and other equipment used in the construction. IDF forces put out the fire, and the Arabs ran away. Soldiers discovered various weapons, including knives, at the site where the fire was started.

The incident takes place just days before a “million man march” declared by Hamas is set to take place. On Friday, Erev Pesach, Hamas intends to bring an Arab mob to the Gaza border, with the intention of breaking though into Israel. In recent weeks, Gaza Arabs have increased their terror activity at the border fence, setting bombs that are exploded as IDF patrols go past.

On Friday, Israeli forces fired at several Arabs who were rioting at the Gaza border fence and attempted to climb it. Several other riots broke out in the area of the fence. Arabs threw stones at IDF soldiers and burned tires. There were no injuries to Israeli forces.