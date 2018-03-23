Two Dead in French Hostage Incident

Toulouse (Reuters) -

Friday, March 23, 2018 at 9:46 am |

Police are seen at the scene of a hostage situation in a supermarket in Trebes, Aude, France March 23, 2018 in this picture obtained from a video. LA VIE A TREBES/via REUTERS

Two people were killed when a man took hostages in a supermarket in the southwestern French town of Trebes on Friday, a source at the Interior Ministry has said. Three others were wounded, one seriously.

BFM TV reported that the terrorist has claimed allegiance to Islamic State.

Mayor of Trebes Eric Menassi told LCI TV that the man had entered the shop screaming “All-hu Akbar, I’ll kill you all”.

Another person was hurt but their condition was not known, Menassi said. The terrorist was now alone with one police officer in the supermarket and all other hostages had been freed, he added.

The terrorist has reportedly asked for the release of Paris November 2015 attacker Salah Abdeslam, BFM TV said, citing an anonymous source.

Abdeslam is the prime surviving suspect in the attacks in Paris that killed 130 people.

“All the information we have as I speak lead us to think that this would be a terrorist act,” French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said.

More than 240 people have been killed in France in attacks since 2015 by terrorists who pledged allegiance to, or were inspired by, Islamic State.

A police source had said earlier that eight people were being held hostage and that the terrorist

had shot at a police officer. The police office was reportedly to be injured, but in danger to his life.

Reuters pictures showed police in helmets and body armour in positions around the Super-U supermarket.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said counter-terrorism prosecutors were investigating the incident but did not comment on the possible Islamic State allegiance.

Earlier, the Interior Ministry had said security forces were carrying out an operation at a supermarket in southern France. Interior Minister Gerard Collomb was on his way.

“There is an ongoing situation … in the town of Trebes, where shots have been heard and a man entrenched himself in a supermarket,” Philippe said. “It’s a serious situation.”

The UNSA police union also said on social media a police operation was underway after an individual had earlier shot at four officers in the Carcassone region, wounding one of them.