U.S. Waives Personal Interview for Tourist Visa

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 3:58 pm |

The United States embassy in Israel announced on Thursday an easement on requirements for the visa renewal process for Israelis who wish to visit the U.S.

The new rules say that Israelis who have been granted a visa in the past can send in their application and will no longer need to appear in person at the embassy for an interview.

The embassy said the new process applies only to those who received their visas after January 1, 2008, and were at least 14 years old when granted a visa.

The announcement comes amid speculation that the U.S. might soon add Israel to the visa waiver program, removing the need for a tourist visa before their trip.

However, certain issues remain unresolved. In particular, a U.S. demand for access to personal information databanks in Israel, enabling law enforcement agencies to screen out criminals and potential terrorists.