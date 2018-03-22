Arab Rioter Blows Up His Own Hand in Failed Firebomb Attack

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 9:30 am |

Police in Yerushalayim overnight Wednesday arrested an Arab youth who tried to throw a firebomb at them – but instead injured himself when the bomb exploded while still in his hand. The 14-year-old had lit the bomb and was about to throw it – but for some reason, it did not leave his hand, instead blowing up in it. The Arab fell to the ground, crying and screaming for help as his hands were badly injured. Police took him to a nearby hospital, placing him under arrest on their way there.

IDF forces confiscated terror funds from an Arab home in the village of Yatta, near Chevron. Soldiers confiscated over NIS 100,000 in the operation. The money was part of payments made by Hamas and the Palestinian Authority to the families of terrorists for committing terror acts against Israelis, officials said.

Overnight Wednessday, security officials said they arrested 11 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Somron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.