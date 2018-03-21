Regional Briefs – March 21, 2018

Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 6:51 pm |

10,000 of Native American Artifacts Found in Camden

CAMDEN, N.J. – Archaeologists have found nearly 10,000 Native American artifacts at two sites in Camden, including a ceramic vessel, tools and arrowheads, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. It will give researchers insight into the lives of people who once camped along the Delaware River.

Scenic Viewpoints Added To Hudson River Bridge

HUDSON, N.Y. – Scenic viewpoints have been added to the rebuilt sidewalk of the Rip Van Winkle Bridge, one of five spans along the Hudson River linking Albany and New York City, The Associated Press reported. The three viewpoints are each 50 feet by 10 feet.

Exec Makes Westchester A ‘Sanctuary’ County

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. – Westchester’s new Democratic chief, George Latimer, on Tuesday made it a sanctuary county, saying police won’t cooperate with federal immigration officers, the Journal News reported. It comes the same day Sen. Tom Cotton urged President Trump to call them “outlaw cities,” not sanctuary cities.

Man Arrested for Tricking Firms to Get Merchandise

NEWARK – A man was arrested Tuesday for falsely claiming to represent companies to get merchandise, The Associated Press reported. Roy Depack, 43, got computers and a walk-in freezer by billing the companies.

Man Used Auto Dealership To Defraud Russians

NEWARK – An auto dealer was arrested Tuesday for duping dozens of Russians to pay in advance for luxury cars and then not delivering or sending faulty vehicles, The Associated Press reported. Sergey Kapustin, 49, advertised on Russian-language websites offering vehicles for below market rates.

NY Fund Threatens Corporate Boards to Add Women

ALBANY – New York’s comptroller suggested Wednesday he’d use the $209 billion public pension fund he solely controls as a weapon if companies in the fund’s portfolio don’t add women to their boards. Thomas DiNapoli said he’s “putting all-male boardrooms on notice.”