ROCHESTER (AP) -

Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 7:08 pm |

Hillary Clinton, House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi and Georgia Rep. John Lewis will be among the speakers Friday at the funeral of New York Rep. Louise Slaughter, who passed away last week at the age of 88.

Slaughter represented parts of western New York for 31 years and was the oldest woman in Congress. Amtrak announced Wednesday that they will name Rochester’s new train station for her since she helped secure federal funding for the project.