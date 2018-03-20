Regional Briefs – March 20, 2018

Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 6:53 pm |

Flags to Be Lowered for Rep. Slaughter’s Funeral

ROCHESTER – Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered flags on all state buildings to be flown at half-staff on Friday, the day of Rep Louise Slaughter’s funeral. The oldest woman in Congress, an 88-year-old Democrat, Slaughter died last Friday after falling at her home.

Severely Burned Teen Dies Over a Year After Crash

COLONIE, N.Y. – A severely burned teenager died on Monday, more than a year after the driver of a car he was in lost control and crashed into a parked truck, the Times Union reported. Niko DiNovo, 17, spent much of his time sleeping. But his days were brightened when friends visited.

Murphy Says His Budget Means More Transit Hiring

MADISON, N.J. – Gov. Phil Murphy touted his proposed budget on Tuesday, saying its $242 million in increased funding for NJ Transit means they’ll be able to hire another 114 workers, The Associated Press reported. The New Jersey Democrat spoke at a rail station.

Google Closes on $2.4 Billion Chelsea Market Purchase

NEW YORK – Google on Tuesday finalized the $2.4 billion purchase of the Chelsea Market building, The Associated Press reported. The site of the former Nabisco factory is directly opposite Google’s existing headquarters where it houses 7,000 employees, the most of any location outside of Silicon Valley.

NY Legislature OKs Prescription Drug Protections

ALBANY – The Senate joined the Assembly in okaying a bill aimed at bringing down the cost of medication. Gag clauses, in which pharmacists tell consumers that the drug may cost less if they pay out-of-pocket, would be banned, as will clawbacks, or copayments that are costlier than the actual drug.