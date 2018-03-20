Want up-to-the-
minute news?
Sign up for
HAMODIA'S
Breaking News Emails*
Go
×
Home
|
Archive
|
About Us
|
Contact Us
Advertise
|
Subscribe
March 20, 2018
March 20, 2018
ד' ניסן תשע"ח
ד' ניסן תשע"ח
Sections
Home
Israel
Community
World
National
Regional
Politics
Columns
Classifieds
Inyan
Magazine
Letters
Features
Business
Tech
Op-Ed
More
Subscribe
Archives
Advertise
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
About Us
Contact Us
Community
Pesach Cleaning at the Kosel
Community
Pesach Cleaning at the Kosel
Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 6:15 pm |
ד' ניסן תשע"ח
Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 6:15 pm |
ד' ניסן תשע"ח
Kosel Rav Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, and workers, clear notes placed in the cracks of the Kosel, Tuesday. The notes are cleaned out prior to Yomim Hanoraim and Pesach, and buried on Har Hazeisim. (Reuters/Ammar Awad)
Print
Email
Gmail
Sponsored Content
OIOpublisher.com
OIOpublisher.com
OIOpublisher.com