NEW YORK (AP/Hamodia) -

Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 6:43 pm |

All New York City public schools will be closed Wednesday, in anticipation of the fourth nor’easter in three weeks, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced in a tweet early Tuesday evening.

The metro area is expected to get a dose of heavy wet snow starting Tuesday night and throughout Wednesday.

The National Weather Service predicts a total of more than six inches of snow, with a potential for up to between 12 and 16 inches.