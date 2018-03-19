Shin Bet: French Consulate Worker Assisted Palestinian Arms Smuggling

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, March 19, 2018

The consulate vehicle used to elude Israeli security checks. (Shin Bet)

Israeli security officials have arrested several employees of the French Consulate in Yerushalayim, along with Arabs from Gaza and Palestinian Authority-controlled areas of Yehudah and Shomron, after investigators discovered that a French consular official was smuggling weapons between Gaza and PA-controlled areas. The French consular employee used his diplomatic privileges to smuggle the weapons via the Erez Crossing between Gaza and Israel, officials said.

Held since Feb 15, Romain Franck, 23, is accused of moving a total of 70 pistols and two assault rifles between the Palestinian territories on at least five occasions, the Shin Bet security agency said after a gag order on the case was lifted.

Franck was able to get away with the smuggling because he hid the weapons in a vehicle belonging to the French Embassy. Diplomatic vehicles are usually not inspected as thoroughly as civilian vehicles, officials said.

Franck got the weapons from a Gaza Arab, an employee of the French Cultural Center in Gaza. The weapons were delivered to a PA Arab arms merchant, who then distributed them to terror and criminal groups, officials said. Among those arrested in the smuggling operation was an Arab resident of Yerushalayim who worked as a security guard at the consulate, as well as Gaza Arabs who were illegally in PA areas in Yehudah and Shomron who were associated with the operation. A total of nine people have been arrested in recent days in connection with the plot. Six of the detainees are to be indicted Monday.

Romain Franck. (Shin Bet)

Frank was due to appear in court in Be’er Sheva later Monday.

A Shin Bet official told Hadashot News that Israel considered the incident “a very serious one, with the cynical use of diplomatic immunity and rights granted to foreign officials in Israel for the purpose of smuggling weapons.” The official added that the consular employee operated the smuggling ring for financial gain, and that no other French consular or embassy officials are thought to be involved.

Meir Haviv, a member of the French parliament, said that “unfortunately this is not the first time the French Consulate in Yerushalayim has been involved in illicit activities. Even if the employee in question was a junior one, the incident is shameful. Unfortunately, I believe that the Yerushalayim Consulate has in fact become an embassy to the Palestinian Authority.”

A spokesman for the French Embassy in Tel Aviv described the suspect as “a member of the consulate-general in Jerusalem” and said France was taking the case seriously and cooperating with Israeli authorities.