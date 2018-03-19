Security Forces Prepare for Home Demolition of Murderer of Adiel Coleman, Hy”d

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, March 19, 2018 at 5:07 am |

IDF forces surround the terrorist’s house. (IDF Spokesperson)

IDF forces overnight Sunday took the first step in preparations for the demolition of the home of the murderer of Adiel Coleman, Hy”d, the Israeli who was stabbed to death in the Old City of Yerushalayim Sunday evening. Soldiers raided the Arab village of Aqraba in the Binyamin region, the home village of the 28-year-old stabber, Bad al-Rahman Bani Fadal, and mapped out the location of his home in preparation for demolition. Several members of the terrorist’s family were taken in for questioning.

The stabbing took place Sunday evening on Hagai Street, near the Lion’s Gate entrance to the Old City and adjacent to one of the entrances to Har HaBayis. Coleman, 32, was stabbed and badly injured in his upper body, and was taken to the Shaare Zedek hospital in critical condition. He was niftar several hours later. Fadal was shot and killed by security forces. Fadal had a permit to enter Yerushalayim, security officials said. He was the father of three, with one of his children born just last week.

IDF soldiers and Israel Police also raided a weapons workshop in the village of Il’ar, in the Binyamin region, overnight Sunday. Components for weapons, some manufactured on site and some brought in from other places, were seized. Several weapons that had been manufactured in the workshop were seized as well. One person was arrested, and other arrests are expected.

Tens of thousands of shekels in terror funds was found in a house in Chevron in the overnight raids. (IDF Spokesperson)

In addition, IDF forces confiscated terror funds from several suspects in the region. The money, amounting to tens of thousands of shekels, was found in a house in Chevron. The money was part of payments made by Hamas and the Palestinian Authority to the families of terrorists for committing terror acts against Israelis, officials said.

Also overnight, security officials said they arrested 15 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.