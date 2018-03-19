Dutchess Exec to Launch Campaign Against Gov. Cuomo

ALBANY (AP) -

Monday, March 19, 2018 at 7:41 pm |

Dutchess County Executive Marcus Molinaro. (Marcus Molinaro)

Dutchess County Executive Marcus Molinaro will formally kick off his campaign for governor April 2.

The Republican announced the date in an email to supporters the day after a Manhattan jury convicted former top Cuomo aide Joe Percoco on federal corruption charges. Molinaro signaled he’ll make Albany ethics and corruption a key part of his campaign.

“[The] verdict is an indictment, not just of one of man, but of the cynical systematic corruption within a state government Gov. Cuomo has led,” Molinaro wrote. “New Yorkers deserve better.”

Molinaro began telling GOP leaders he was running weeks ago and his campaign has already announced dozens of endorsements by local party leaders. But he has yet to hold a single campaign event.

Another Republican running, Sen. John DeFrancisco of Syracuse, seized on Molinaro’s reticence during remarks to reporters in the Capitol.

“You know another reason why I’m not too concerned about him? He hasn’t announced yet,” DeFrancisco said. “The real question is, is he a candidate, or is he waiting to be declared the candidate before he says he’ll be the candidate?”