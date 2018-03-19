Business Briefs – March 19, 2018

Monday, March 19, 2018 at 8:51 pm |

Romney Seeks Marriott Post He Can’t Hold as a U.S. Senator

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Mitt Romney is running for re-election to Marriott International’s board of directors, but his campaign said Monday that he’ll resign from that post if elected in November to the U.S. Senate, which bars senators from serving as an officer or board member of any publicly-held company.

The Utah Senate candidate and former Republican presidential candidate is one of 14 members of Marriott’s board running for another year-long term, according to the hotel chain’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday.

Democrats Reject Immigration Deal as Budget Deadline Nears

WASHINGTON (AP) – Capitol Hill Democrats have rejected a White House bid to extend protections for so-called Dreamer immigrants in exchange for $25 billion in funding for President Donald Trump’s long-sought border wall as Washington talks on a $1.3 trillion catchall spending bill hit a critical stage on Monday.

Disputes remain over immigration enforcement and a smaller infusion of wall funding, as well as a major rail project that pits Trump against his most powerful Democratic adversary, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

Monday’s developments were described by congressional aides in both parties who spoke on condition of anonymity because the talks remain secretive.