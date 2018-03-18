Stabbing in Yerushalayim’s Old City Leaves Guard in Very Serious Condition

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, March 18, 2018 at 11:34 am |

Israeli security personnel at the scene where a security guard was attacked and seriously injured in the Old City of Yerushalayim, Sunday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

An Israeli security guard was in a very serious condition after a stabbing attack in the Jewish Quarter of the Old City of Yerushalayim on Sunday.

The victim was rushed by Magen David Adom paramedics to the Shaare Zedek hospital. His condition was listed as very serious.

The attacker was shot and killed. Police have not yet determined whether it was a terrorist attack.

United Hatzalah volunteer first responder Dr. Yishai Ben Uri Zilbeger said: “After being notified by Hatzalah’s dispatch and command center to the incident in the Old City, I arrived at the scene and found one person in his 20’s suffering from a stab wound in their upper chest. He was in serious condition. I treated him at the scene for his injuries following which he was transported from the location of the incident to the hospital for further care and observation.”

An Israeli media report that the assailant was carrying Turkish identity papers was not confirmed by police.

The knife used in the attack. (Israel Police)

The incident took place on Hagai Street in the Old City, not far from the Kosel, according to MDA.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMS first responders treated two other people who were injured in the attack.