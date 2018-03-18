Stabbing in Yerushalayim Near Kosel; Victim in Critical Condition

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, March 18, 2018 at 11:34 am |

Security personnel at the scene of the stabbing attack in the Old City of Yerushalayim’s Jewish Quarter, Sunday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

An Israeli security guard was in critical condition after a stabbing attack in the Muslim Quarter of the Old City of Yerushalayim on Sunday.

The victim was rushed by Magen David Adom paramedics to Hadassah Hospital Mount Scopus in the capital. He was reported as approximately 30 years old and sustained multiple stab wounds to the upper body.

The terrorist was shot and killed by an Israeli policeman, Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan said.

Shin Bet identified the terrorist as 28-year-old Abd al-Rahman Bani Fadel, from the village of Aqraba, near Shechem. The security service said earlier reports that he was a Turkish national were erroneous.

First responder Dr. Yishai Ben Uri Zilbeger, a United Hatzalah volunteer, said that he found the victim, “a person in their 20s, suffering from a stab wound in their upper chest. He was in serious condition.”

The incident took place on Hagai Street in the Old City, not far from the Kosel, according to MDA.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMS first responders treated two other people who were injured in the attack.

Parts of the Old City were closed down following the attack, police said.