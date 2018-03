Sunday, March 18, 2018 at 6:36 am |

Shacharis in Uman on Friday. (Chadashot24)

Several hundred Breslover Chassidim traveled to Ukraine last week to spend Shabbos in Uman, near the kever of the Rebbe Reb Nachman of Breslov, zt”l.

Rosh Chodesh Nisan is one of the largest annual nesios to Uman. The other main nesios are Rosh Hashanah and Shabbos Chanukah. Rosh Chodesh Nisan is the birthday of Reb Nachman. Since Rosh Chodesh fell on Shabbos, a larger crowd came to spend Shabbos at the site of the kever.