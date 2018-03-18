Israelis Start 42-Hour Work Week

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, March 18, 2018 at 3:00 pm |

The 42-hour work week is due to arrive in Israel on April 1, shortening the current week by one hour, Globes reported on Sunday.

An order signed by Minister of Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services Haim Katz (Likud) on Sunday in accordance with a collective agreement reached a year ago between the Histadrut and the Manufacturers Association, which was subsequently approved two months ago by Minister of Finance Moshe Kahlon.

The shorter week is to be implemented without any reduction in pay. Hourly pay will henceforth be calculated on the basis of 182 working hours per month instead of 186 hours, as is currently the case.

The change translates into 50 hours less hours of work annually, without losing pay, a boon for minimum wage earners.

It marks the first time since 1995 that Israelis have seen a shortening of the work week.