Hamas Calls for ‘Day of Rage’ Over Embassy Move

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, March 16, 2018 at 3:31 am |

Masked Hamas terrorists. (Reuters/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa)

Israel’s security forces were on alert Friday after Hamas called for mass riots to mark 100 days since the announcement by President Donald Trump that the United States would move its embassy to Yerushalayim. The “Day of Rage” will take place in Gaza and in Palestinian Authority-controlled areas of Yehudah and Shomron. The terror group also called on Arab residents of Yerushalayim to riot.

IDF forces early Friday arrested three Chevron Arabs who were involved in terror activities. In a search of their persons, forces discovered several weapons, including an M-16 rifle – hidden inside a child’s backpack. The Arab had claimed that he was bringing the backpack to his son in school, who had forgotten it. The three are being held for questioning.

Overnight Thursday, security officials said they arrested three wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.