Regional Briefs – March 15, 2018

Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 7:44 pm |

Driver Killed After She Hits Reverse Instead of Park

HARTSVILLE, N.Y. – A woman who mistakenly put her vehicle in reverse instead of park and got out to retrieve her mail was knocked down and pinned beneath the car, the Post-Standard reported. Neighbors moved Bonnie Craft, 75, from beneath the vehicle Tuesday evening but she died at a hospital.

Local Officials Pleased With Assembly, Senate Budgets

ALBANY – Officials who run local governments across New York say they’re encouraged by the one-house budget plans released this week by the Assembly and Senate, The Associated Press reported. They’re “particularly pleased to see that both houses include increased aid to municipalities funding.”

Amateur Bladesmith Pleads Guilty to Starting City Inferno

COHOES, N.Y. – A bladesmith who started an inferno as he was trying to forge a sword in his backyard burn barrel pleaded guilty Wednesday, the Times Union reported. John Gomes, 51, started the blaze last November that destroyed or damaged nearly two dozen buildings. His attorney said Gomes is “incredibly remorseful.”

Judge Strips Subpoena Power From Civilian Oversight Board

NEWARK – A state judge removed subpoena powers from Newark’s Civilian Complaint Review Board Wednesday, NJ.com reported. The police union argued that the board Mayor Ras Baraka set up in 2015 violated their due process rights.

Man Accused of Shattering Courthouse Window Arrested

TRENTON – A man seen on video shattering a courthouse partition window while trying to strike an employee was arrested after a monthlong search, The Associated Press reported. Confidential tips gave away Dontai Jones, 25.